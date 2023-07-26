Seasonable rest of the week

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
The Bedrock Fire is now over 6,000 acres, which is causing poor air quality in Oakridge. Westerly winds will keep the smoke east of the valleys.
The rest of this week will be characterized by typical July weather. Expect sunny skies with temperatures around 85° in the lowlands, and upper 60s along the coast everyday.
After a sunny day along the coast, we will see the return of some low clouds early Thursday morning. The clouds will come and go throughout the rest of the week, with the thickest clouds in the morning.