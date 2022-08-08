Seasonable stretch of weather ahead

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Onshore flow associated with a weak upper-level low off the California coast with bring the marine clouds inland over the next few days.
Meanwhile, temperatures will stay around average for this time of year all week. The only exception will be Wednesday, when temperatures stay well below average.
Late week, we see copious amounts of sunshine along with warm temperatures.
The fire danger remains high across the area (Level 3/4) so be sure to know the restrictions that are in place where you live or are traveling to.