Seasonal Weather to Start the Week

Good morning and happy Monday!
A new week will bring seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine to start, then above average temperatures by the middle of the work week. See some marine clouds along the coast, and a light patchy drizzle may be mixed within the thicker layers. The coast will dry out by the end of the day, with decreasing clouds.
Inland, some areas of patchy fog should be expected for low-lying valleys, but plenty of sunshine to kick off the week. Temperatures today will be near to slightly above average for the season (Eugene: 84°). But by the middle of the week, another spike in temperatures moves our way as another potent high pressure blocker sets up.
The good news is that the thunderstorm threat looks rather low for the start of the week.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek