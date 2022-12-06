 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 10 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 ft at 9 seconds and south
winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM to 10 PM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Several feet of snow will fall across the Cascades this weekends

Short term: Tuesday night into Wednesday we are tracking low visibility and freezing fog.

Wednesday will be a cloudy and foggy days with temperatures struggling to make it past 40°F.

Thursday, the first of a series of cold front will sweep across the region. The first one will bring around half an inch of rain Thursday, with winds up to 40 mph along the coast and 25 mph inland.

The second storm arrives Friday night, bringing an additional  half to three quarters of an inch of rain and winds up to 35 mph coast and 20 mph inland.

Long term: Saturday and Sunday will feature scattered showers and very chilly temperatures.

Snow levels drop to 1500' ft this weekend, so we could pick up a few wet flakes on the valley floor, and minor accumulations in the foothills.

Showers linger Monday, then Tuesday appears to be drier.

 

