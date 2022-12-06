Several feet of snow will fall across the Cascades this weekends

Short term: Tuesday night into Wednesday we are tracking low visibility and freezing fog.
Wednesday will be a cloudy and foggy days with temperatures struggling to make it past 40°F.
Thursday, the first of a series of cold front will sweep across the region. The first one will bring around half an inch of rain Thursday, with winds up to 40 mph along the coast and 25 mph inland.
The second storm arrives Friday night, bringing an additional half to three quarters of an inch of rain and winds up to 35 mph coast and 20 mph inland.
Long term: Saturday and Sunday will feature scattered showers and very chilly temperatures.
Snow levels drop to 1500' ft this weekend, so we could pick up a few wet flakes on the valley floor, and minor accumulations in the foothills.
Showers linger Monday, then Tuesday appears to be drier.