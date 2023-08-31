Shower threat will shift further south tomorrow

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A cold front brought anywhere from a tenth to a quarter inch of rain earlier today. Now our focus turns to the parent low which is spinning just to our north. The upper level feature will drift further south tonight, which means shower activity will increase for the Umpqua Basin Friday.
Saturday expect a brief shower or two.
Another cold front swings through Sunday night, however, this front won't be as strong as the one we are are currently experiencing.
High pressure will bring us typical September weather for much of next week, with highs around 80° under sunny skies.