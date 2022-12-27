Showers All Day

Good morning. Today, a front passes through our area and slightly cools temperatures while agitating the clouds. So, today will be dominated by continuous rainfall. We also begin this morning in a wind advisory since the low pressure zone associated with today's coldfront will be resting just off the coast of Washington. Expect winds to be constantly in the 30 MPH range with gusts of up to 50 MPH for the Valley and the Coast. Windspeeds should be slightly slower for the Basin. Maximum wind blasts will take place from 6AM through 10AM. Rainfall totals for today could be upwards of half an inch, and with the addition of yesterday's rainfall, water levels are expected to rise heavily for creeks and rivers.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield