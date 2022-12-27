Showers All Day

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 29 to 34 ft at 14 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For
the Gale Warning, seas 21 to 26 ft at 14 seconds and west
winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20
ft at 14 seconds and west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Gale
Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday.
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Showers All Day

  • 0

Good morning. Today, a front passes through our area and slightly cools temperatures while agitating the clouds. So, today will be dominated by continuous rainfall. We also begin this morning in a wind advisory since the low pressure zone associated with today's coldfront will be resting just off the coast of Washington. Expect winds to be constantly in the 30 MPH range with gusts of up to 50 MPH for the Valley and the Coast. Windspeeds should be slightly slower for the Basin. Maximum wind blasts will take place from 6AM through 10AM. Rainfall totals for today could be upwards of half an inch, and with the addition of yesterday's rainfall, water levels are expected to rise heavily for creeks and rivers.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

