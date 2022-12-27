Showers All Day

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 29 to 34 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 21 to 26 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Storm Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Gale Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves subside. &&