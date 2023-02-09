 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 16 seconds
and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Showers and cooler Friday

I hope you enjoyed the sunny weather today, because abrupt changes are in store for Friday.

Satellite and radar showers a frontal boundary situated off the Oregon coast. This front will slide through the area late this evening. This system is quickly weakening, and has little moisture associated with it, therefore, I expect less than a tenth of an inch of rain to fall tonight and Friday. 

Temperatures will be much cooler Friday.

High pressure settles in this weekend, delivering morning fog, and afternoon sunshine both days.

Looking ahead to Monday, a very large dip in the jet stream will bring precipitation to the region. Snow-levels begin at 2,500' ft Monday then lower to 500' ft Tuesday. This means that there's the possibility of some wet snowflakes making it to the valley floor. Right now the National Blend of Models gives a 25% chance of accumulating snow in the Willamette valley, so our confidence of a "snow storm" is very low.

 

