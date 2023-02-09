Showers and cooler Friday

I hope you enjoyed the sunny weather today, because abrupt changes are in store for Friday.
Satellite and radar showers a frontal boundary situated off the Oregon coast. This front will slide through the area late this evening. This system is quickly weakening, and has little moisture associated with it, therefore, I expect less than a tenth of an inch of rain to fall tonight and Friday.
Temperatures will be much cooler Friday.
High pressure settles in this weekend, delivering morning fog, and afternoon sunshine both days.
Looking ahead to Monday, a very large dip in the jet stream will bring precipitation to the region. Snow-levels begin at 2,500' ft Monday then lower to 500' ft Tuesday. This means that there's the possibility of some wet snowflakes making it to the valley floor. Right now the National Blend of Models gives a 25% chance of accumulating snow in the Willamette valley, so our confidence of a "snow storm" is very low.