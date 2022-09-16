Showers Arrive Late Saturday

Happy Friday!
We are continuing to track a strong low pressure system for Saturday and Sunday, but overall the region will be under much cooler weather. This low will usher in cooler air from Alaska and Canada Friday-Sunday.
A weak cold front enters the area this afternoon and evening, which will bring increasing winds and a possible light shower for the northwest coast. A majority of the abundant moisture remains offshore today, but moves inland by Saturday afternoon. Ducks game looks to stay dry!
As far as timing, the rain looks to arrive later in the day Saturday and into Sunday morning. Amounts look rather light, but models suggesting anywhere from a Trace-.25". Areas south of our viewing area (Roseburg, Sutherlin, Glide) are set to see the most out of this system.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek