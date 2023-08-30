Showers arrive Thursday morning

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Our first rain storm of the fall will arrive a day before meteorological autumn. Expect showers to arrive Thursday morning, and persist off and on through the afternoon. The initial cold front arrives tomorrow morning, then during the afternoon the low pressure system will spin overhead of us. This low will stall over northern California, which will provide showers through the day Friday. The shower threat on Friday will shift further south and east of us. The south Oregon Cascades will get their fair share of heavy rain Friday, while the coast stays relatively dry.
Got weekend plans? My thoughts are that offshore winds will keep the coast drier, warmer, and sunnier Saturday. There may be a pop-up shower Saturday, but it'll be less than a 20% chance. The valleys will have a much higher chance of a brief shower Saturday.
Sunday will be dry, but with the return of onshore winds, expect low clouds and cooler weather, especially along the coast.
Our next cold front arrives Sunday night, bringing showers late Sunday night into Monday morning. High pressure will deliver sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday!