Showers arrive tonight before a major warmup!

Another round of rain is quickly approaching the Oregon coast this evening and will continue to push through, bringing rounds of showers to the region. The most widespread rainfall begins during the overnight hours of Saturday.
Sunday will have widely scattered showers with most being light showers. Another band of organized showers moves through on Monday before those taper off and drier air moves into the region. In fact, patchy frost will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, especially on the outskirts of city limits or in rural areas.
Once we get past Monday, a big ridge of high pressure will move along the West Coast! This will push temperatures well into the 70s in the Willamette Valley from Tuesday thru possibly Saturday and Sunday. Thursday and Friday look to be the warmest days, with temperatures flirting with 80 degrees!
That said, we will have to watch river levels due to snowmelt from the Cascades. River levels will rise and remain high throughout the week, so if you're planning outdoor activities near rivers, proceed with caution as water temperatures will be very cold and will only require minutes for hypothermia to set in, if you're not careful.
There could be thunderstorms along the Cascades by the end of the week into the weekend as well.