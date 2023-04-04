Showers develop Wednesday afternoon

Good evening. I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Most of Wednesday will be cloudy and dry, with scattered showers arriving by the afternoon. Coastal areas may see light rain develop as early as midday.
Showers linger through Thursday and exit the region Friday morning.
Our next system will stall offshore this weekend, which will bring showers to the coast, but most inland locations stay dry through Sunday afternoon.
Snow levels will rise to near 5,000' ft late this week, and stay high through the weekend. This means we won't be talking about large quantities of snow for the Cascades.