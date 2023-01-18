Showers exit the region, leaving us dry next few days

Our storm system is exiting the region, and high pressure is building in it's wake.
There may be some patchy drizzle Thursday morning, but the remainder of the day stays cloudy and dry.
High pressure settles into the region Friday. I expect the valleys to have some frost and patchy fog Friday morning, with afternoon sunshine.
The weekend looks dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a very weak cold front that will arrive Saturday night, which may prompt a brief showers Sat night/Sun AM.
Next week, we expect a very dry and cold pattern. There will be areas of fog every morning, with increasing sunshine later in the day.