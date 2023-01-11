 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 13 to 18 ft at 9 seconds and
southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 15 seconds
and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 10 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Showers expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Several rounds of showers will occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The heaviest rain will be along the coast, where an additional 0.75" of precipitation is possible. Rain totals will be lower in the lowlands, as we expect lighter rainfall.

The strongest winds stay offshore, however, gusts may occasionally reach 40 mph along the coast and 25 mph onshore.

Thursday, expect off and on rain in the lowlands, with a steadier rainfall along the coast, with an additional tenth of an inch of rain inland, and 0.10-0.25" for the coast.

Friday will be similar to Thursday, with off and on rain.

You'll notice temperatures will be mild Thursday and Friday too, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Snow levels will rise to 6,500-7,500' feet during this time frame.

Long range, the continuation of wet weather will last through next week. After a short warmup, we cool back down to seasonal norms (highs in the 40s), by January standards.

 

