Showers expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Several rounds of showers will occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The heaviest rain will be along the coast, where an additional 0.75" of precipitation is possible. Rain totals will be lower in the lowlands, as we expect lighter rainfall.
The strongest winds stay offshore, however, gusts may occasionally reach 40 mph along the coast and 25 mph onshore.
Thursday, expect off and on rain in the lowlands, with a steadier rainfall along the coast, with an additional tenth of an inch of rain inland, and 0.10-0.25" for the coast.
Friday will be similar to Thursday, with off and on rain.
You'll notice temperatures will be mild Thursday and Friday too, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Snow levels will rise to 6,500-7,500' feet during this time frame.
Long range, the continuation of wet weather will last through next week. After a short warmup, we cool back down to seasonal norms (highs in the 40s), by January standards.