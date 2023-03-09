Showers Friday then Saturday looks brighter

Good evening! I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A potent storm off the Oregon coast will bring upwards to 2.00" of rain to the Oregon coast and 1.00" in the valleys. The Cascades can expect 6-14" of snow above 3,500' ft and 24" of snow above 5,000' ft.
The heaviest precipitation, and more importantly, the worst traveling, will occur Thursday night.
On Friday, expect off and on showers, with a few showers potentially being strong.
We catch a break from the rain Saturday, and we may even get some decent sunshine! There will be occasional pop-up showers Saturday, but 80% of you stay dry.
Things turn wet Sunday-Tuesday with widespread showers.
Long term, Wednesday through Friday of next week looks drier and slightly warmer.