Showers Into the Weekend

Good Morning. Friday will begin with some low cloud cover, so temperatures will be similar to yesterday morning. Frost and ice are a possibility today so plan ahead before the commute. Lingering low clouds will keep the sun hidden through sunrise, and grey skies will shortly follow. On and off showers will pop up all day with occasional frozen rain in the valley. Shower behavior will increase in intensity through the afternoon evening. Saturday is setting up to be particularity winterlike, so pay attention to this weekend.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield