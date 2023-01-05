Showers move In Friday afternoon

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Western Oregon certainly dodged a bullet from the worst impacts of this bomb cyclone. The Oregon beaches saw waves as high as 25 feet earlier this morning, but now seas have calmed to 18 feet.
The heaviest rain and strongest winds stayed south of us which is good news.
Moving forward, a series of storm systems will plague the west coast of the United States, however, much of the rain will stay down in California, where folks could see 15"+ in the next week. Here at home, rain totals will stay under 2" in the valleys and under 3" along the coast.