...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 23 to 28 ft at 16 seconds and
south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Isolated gusts up
to 50 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to
30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

Showers move In Friday afternoon

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Western Oregon certainly dodged a bullet from the worst impacts of this bomb cyclone. The Oregon beaches saw waves as high as 25 feet earlier this morning, but now seas have calmed to 18 feet.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds stayed south of us which is good news.

Moving forward, a series of storm systems will plague the west coast of the United States, however, much of the rain will stay down in California, where folks could see 15"+ in the next week. Here at home, rain totals will stay under 2" in the valleys and under 3" along the coast.

 

