Showers next couple days with snow levels dropping to 1,100' ft

Showers will continue off and on for the next two days, then high pressure begins to form Thursday.
Expect below average temperatures the next two days, with slow levels lowering from 2,500' ft to 1,100' ft Tuesday morning.
A BIG pattern change appears likely Thursday-Saturday, with drier weather and milder temperatures. Some forecast guidance suggests 70°F is possible by Saturday. The warmth will be short-lived, because another system is set to push through during the Sunday to Monday time frame.