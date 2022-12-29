 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM
PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and
southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and south
winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. Small Craft
Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Showers on Showers

  • 0

Good morning. The rain has been falling since about midnight last night. Be careful on your commute. Consistent light rainfall will continue for most of this morning. Heavier but more occasional rainfall will persist through the afternoon. Rainfall will become consistent again around the late afternoon when a low pressure system moves into the area. This should be the most powerful bought of rainfall we have seen this week. Winds today will remain average and consistent for the Valley, but the Coast and Basin will see higher than average baseline speeds and occasional hard gusts. Temperatures today will be similar to Tuesday with high 40's into the low 50's. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

