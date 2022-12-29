Showers on Showers

Good morning. The rain has been falling since about midnight last night. Be careful on your commute. Consistent light rainfall will continue for most of this morning. Heavier but more occasional rainfall will persist through the afternoon. Rainfall will become consistent again around the late afternoon when a low pressure system moves into the area. This should be the most powerful bought of rainfall we have seen this week. Winds today will remain average and consistent for the Valley, but the Coast and Basin will see higher than average baseline speeds and occasional hard gusts. Temperatures today will be similar to Tuesday with high 40's into the low 50's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield