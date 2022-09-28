Showers on Thursday then dry Friday

Most areas picked up between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain earlier today, and we will pick up an additional trace to a tenth of an inch Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Expect clouds to linger through the start of the day Friday, before things clear out Friday afternoon.
A blocking high pressure system will form this weekend, which will keep us sunny, warm, and dry this weekend and next week.
As we exit September and head into October, it appears the pattern will stay dry and temperatures stay above normal.