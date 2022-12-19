Showers possible Tuesday followed by a shot of cold air later in the week

I'm Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Expect a dry Monday night with showers returning Tuesday afternoon/night.
Wednesday will be rather dry and seasonable.
A very quick moving cold front, will send cold air spilling into the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Daytime temperatures may not rise above freezing on the Willamette Valley floor.
Our next storm moves in Thursday afternoon. Surface temperatures will be below freezing, and temperatures around 5,000' ft will be above freezing, therefore, we will advertise a slight chance of icing down on the valley Floor. If this occurs, it would only be for Lane, Linn, Douglas and Benton counties, with Douglas County being excluded.
There are still a lot of variables that go into forecasting freezing rain, and this forecast WILL change by Thursday. A few degree difference in temperature, and a change in the storm track could drastically change the forecast.
As of now, expect things to warm up and stay rather wet through the Christmas holiday weekend, with snow levels rising to 6,000-8,000' ft.