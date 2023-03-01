I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Showers return Thursday as our next cold front swings on through. Locations above 1,000' ft will see a rain/snow mix at times.
Friday, expect an overcast sky with a few peeks of sun. There will be a pop-up shower or two Friday.
Our attention then turns to a strong trough of low-pressure dipping down from the Gulf of Alaska on Saturday. We will closely be monitoring snow levels. At this point, the Oregon Coast Range and foothills should prepare for significant snowfall. The $64,000 questions is "will it snow on the valley floor." The short answer is yes, however, will the snow stick or not is a totally different question. Some of the forecast models show sticking snow Saturday, but the resolution of these models greater than 48 hours out is poor. Keep a close eye on the forecast for more info in the days ahead!