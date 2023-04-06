Showers taper off Friday morning followed by gradual clearing

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Our next cold front slides through Thursday night, bringing with it another round of showers. The rain will exit the region Friday morning, giving way to partial clearing by the afternoon.
A cold front will stall off the Oregon coast Saturday, and as of now, it appears the precipitation stays well offshore too. With that being said, it is possible the coast may see a spot shower from time to time.
The cold front finally pushes onshore Sunday night, bringing rain to us Monday and Tuesday.
This weekend, expect temperatures to surge to the middle and upper 60s with strong southerly flow. Then next week appears to be colder.