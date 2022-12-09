Showers then More Rain

Good Morning. This morning will start out with occasional showers and consistent grey skies. Showers will transition into heavy rainfall around noon for the entire area. This activity is powered by a second cold front from near Alaska which will accelerate winds as it crosses over our area. After noon, todays rainfall will be nonstop all the way through the night. For high elevations, snow fall will continue today, but should taper off towards the late evening. Temperatures today will be cooler than yesterday with the Valley and Basin in the lower 40's while the Coast approaches the upper 40's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield