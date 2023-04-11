 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...


* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation if left unprotected.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Showers Wednesday, drier Thursday

Showers will continue off and on through Wednesday, along with periodic sun breaks.

We have 3-4 dry days upon us, which will begin Thursday, and end sometime Sunday night/Monday morning.

Despite the dry weather, the clouds will remain stubborn, and the temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 60s.

Our next best chance of rain will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing some heavy showers and gusty winds.

We don't anticipate any real sunshine and warmth anytime soon. In fact, the next 3-4 weeks is expected to be rather cool, cloudy, and rainy.

 

