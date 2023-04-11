Showers Wednesday, drier Thursday

Showers will continue off and on through Wednesday, along with periodic sun breaks.
We have 3-4 dry days upon us, which will begin Thursday, and end sometime Sunday night/Monday morning.
Despite the dry weather, the clouds will remain stubborn, and the temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 60s.
Our next best chance of rain will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing some heavy showers and gusty winds.
We don't anticipate any real sunshine and warmth anytime soon. In fact, the next 3-4 weeks is expected to be rather cool, cloudy, and rainy.