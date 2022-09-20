 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

In Eugene and Springfield, air quality of unhealthy for sensitive
groups is expected in the mornings with improved air quality each
afternoon.

In Oakridge, air quality is likely to worsen to hazardous on the
Air Quality Index.

Young children, older adults, and people with heart or lung problems
are especially vulnerable. With school back in session, it is
important to consider public health guidance for school outdoor
activities when scheduling time outdoors for children.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
211info.org

Showers Wednesday then drier Thursday

Good Tuesday afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

A stationary upper-level disturbance off the California coast will bring us some showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Since the weather feature is so far south, and not moving, most of the rain will stay in northern California and southern Oregon. As the low starts to shift further to the northeast, the showers will move into the Oregon high desert, the Cascades, and the valleys on Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts will be highest southeast of Eugene, however, a few stronger showers may migrate further north.

The weather system will depart Thursday morning, leaving us with clouds and unseasonably cool air for the rest of the week.

High pressure strengthens this weekend, leading to sunny skies and the return of warmer temperatures. In fact, some forecast models indicate parts of the valleys could reach the middle 80s next week.

 

