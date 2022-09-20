Showers Wednesday then drier Thursday

Good Tuesday afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A stationary upper-level disturbance off the California coast will bring us some showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Since the weather feature is so far south, and not moving, most of the rain will stay in northern California and southern Oregon. As the low starts to shift further to the northeast, the showers will move into the Oregon high desert, the Cascades, and the valleys on Wednesday.
Rainfall amounts will be highest southeast of Eugene, however, a few stronger showers may migrate further north.
The weather system will depart Thursday morning, leaving us with clouds and unseasonably cool air for the rest of the week.
High pressure strengthens this weekend, leading to sunny skies and the return of warmer temperatures. In fact, some forecast models indicate parts of the valleys could reach the middle 80s next week.