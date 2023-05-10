Sizzling heat wave on the way

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Expect some morning clouds on Thursday, then gradual clearing through the afternoon.
There will be a pop-up shower or storm across the foothills, but those storms most likely won't make it to the lowlands.
Expect tons of sunshine over the next 6-10 days along with a gradual warming trend. We warm into the mid 70s Thursday, then the lower 80s Friday, then the 90s Saturday and Sunday.
East winds will cut off the sea breeze, which will allow coastal towns to warm into the 70s Saturday and 80s Sunday.
We cool off a bit next week, but we remain in the 80s everyday along with sunny skies.