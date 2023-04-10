Good Morning. Today will be a rainy one. Our rainfall today is coming all the way from Hawaii, as an atmospheric river has been aimed at our area for the last 30 or so hours. The track of this river is moving diagonally from the Southern Coast into the Portland area. So, rainfall today will be constant along the Coast, but will likely spread inland into the Valley. This river event will last all the way through today, so rainfall and dark skies will be todays default. Expect temperatures to hit the high end of the 50's for the Valley and stick around the low 50's for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield