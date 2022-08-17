 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 99. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to
low 70s.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Possible near record warm lows will not give much relief
overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Slight chance of rain in the valleys Thursday

Good Wednesday afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

We have made several revisions to our previous forecast.

It appears some of the thunderstorm clouds from the Cascades, have made their way into the valley, enough so to reduce our daytime temperatures. Therefore, temperatures won't get as hot as expected today or Thursday for that matter.

An upper-level low, riding north off the California coast, is helping to usher in monsoonal moisture. This aforementioned low, will also destabilize the atmosphere on Thursday, which means more storms are likely. We will see increasing instability, moisture, and wind shear here in the valleys, which means we have a slight chance of a shower or storm. There is abundant dry air in the lower-atmosphere, so virga (rain that doesn't reach the ground), appears more likely Thursday, albeit a few sprinkles are likely.

Mid and high level clouds will also reduce surface heating Thursday as well.

By Friday, a major drop off in the temperatures are likely, and it appears the t'storm threat will shift east of Bend.

 

