Slight chance of rain in the valleys Thursday

Good Wednesday afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
We have made several revisions to our previous forecast.
It appears some of the thunderstorm clouds from the Cascades, have made their way into the valley, enough so to reduce our daytime temperatures. Therefore, temperatures won't get as hot as expected today or Thursday for that matter.
An upper-level low, riding north off the California coast, is helping to usher in monsoonal moisture. This aforementioned low, will also destabilize the atmosphere on Thursday, which means more storms are likely. We will see increasing instability, moisture, and wind shear here in the valleys, which means we have a slight chance of a shower or storm. There is abundant dry air in the lower-atmosphere, so virga (rain that doesn't reach the ground), appears more likely Thursday, albeit a few sprinkles are likely.
Mid and high level clouds will also reduce surface heating Thursday as well.
By Friday, a major drop off in the temperatures are likely, and it appears the t'storm threat will shift east of Bend.