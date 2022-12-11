Slight chance of rain Monday, then turning very dry

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 17 ft at 13 seconds and north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 15 ft at 13 seconds and northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather 10 to 60 NM offshore and Cape Foulweather to Florence out 60 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 8 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&