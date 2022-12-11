Slight chance of rain Monday, then turning very dry

Good Sunday evening, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
We are tracking a gloomy and drizzly Monday and Tuesday, and then we transition to a cold and sunny pattern as easterly winds, associated with a high pressure to our northwest develops.
A dry and cold setup appears likely during the Wednesday-Saturday time frame, with daytime highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and nighttime lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.
Long term, it doesn't appear any story are likely within the next week or so!