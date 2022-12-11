 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 17 ft at 13 seconds and north winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory,
seas 11 to 15 ft at 13 seconds and northwest winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather 10 to 60 NM offshore and
Cape Foulweather to Florence out 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 8 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 4 AM PST
Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

Weather Alert

Slight chance of rain Monday, then turning very dry

Good Sunday evening, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

We are tracking a gloomy and drizzly Monday and Tuesday, and then we transition to a cold and sunny pattern as easterly winds, associated with a high pressure to our northwest develops.

A dry and cold setup appears likely during the Wednesday-Saturday time frame, with daytime highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and nighttime lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Long term, it doesn't appear any story are likely within the next week or so!

 

