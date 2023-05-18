Slight Cooling

Good Morning. Today will start out with another round of fog/low clouds over the Coast. However, satellites today are showing the low cloud coverage moving deeper inland early this morning. Visibility issues could arise in the Valley. SLight weakening in our dominant ridge will bring temperatures down slightly today, though we will still be above average. Expect low 60's on the Coast and low 80's elsewhere. Noticeable winds will once again develop this afternoon as the surface reaches its maximum temperature.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield