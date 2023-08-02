Slight Heat up Today, Weekend Set to Be Hot

Good Morning. Today is going to be another hot one. The Coast will develop some low clouds and fog the morning from the constant onshore winds we have seen for the last 3 days. As usual, low clouds will break up by the early afternoon. Smoke in the upper atmosphere is more uniform today, so wide spread haze will be a reality. However, the air quality advisory expires today at noon since some shifting in the upper atmosphere will prevent smoke from dropping towards the surface. Conditions will be similar to yesterday with about a degree higher across the board. This weekend through early next week is still on track to hit the mid to high 90's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield