Slightly Above Average Today

We are starting off with talking above a weak boundary and moisture moving through the region today. We'll wake up some partly cloudy skies this morning, especially to areas south. A short-wave trough is currently digging into northern Washington and southern British Columbia, which will usher in "cooler" air.
Temperatures today will stay above average, but by Thursday we should see a slightly above average day. Staying high and dry into the end of the work week, and we are tracking our first easterly wind event of the fall. This will create concerns around fire weather conditions for Friday and Saturday.
Long range models are still hinting towards much cooler weather for next week, as highs will remain in the upper to mid-80s.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek