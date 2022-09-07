 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND
667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley,
Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills, Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade
Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 665 East
Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Local
wind gusts to 50 mph in the Cascades, generally across crest and
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15-25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Slightly Above Average Today

Good morning, 

We are starting off with talking above a weak boundary and moisture moving through the region today. We'll wake up some partly cloudy skies this morning, especially to areas south. A short-wave trough is currently digging into northern Washington and southern British Columbia, which will usher in "cooler" air. 

Temperatures today will stay above average, but by Thursday we should see a slightly above average day. Staying high and dry into the end of the work week, and we are tracking our first easterly wind event of the fall. This will create concerns around fire weather conditions for Friday and Saturday. 

Long range models are still hinting towards much cooler weather for next week, as highs will remain in the upper to mid-80s. 

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek

 

