Slightly Cooler, Possible Thunder.

Good Morning. Low pressure has increased in strength over the West Coast. So, onshore winds have begun to develop. This will lead to a deep marine layer covering the Coast this morning, so skies will be gray as the sun rises. However, inland conditions will start off warm and with just a few high clouds this morning. Counterclockwise large scale rotation in addition to building instability will present an elevated thunderstorm chance this afternoon over the Cascades. Temps will still be warm today, but the onshore winds will keep them below yesterday's high. Expect low 80's inland with low 60's on the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield