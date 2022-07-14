Good morning!
An area of high pressure located over the four corners region will bring a southwest wind, providing a warmer air mass for this afternoon. Although onshore flow will keep things mild across the coast, it will be fairly weak the next couple of days.
Expect today to be slightly warmer than yesterday beautiful forecast, and temperatures will cap in the low to mid 80s. A few models keep the valleys and basin close to 90 degrees, but we should be able to hang out in the upper 80s.
This weekend will bring an upper level trough which will provide cooler air and some light rain/drizzle for the coastal range. High pressure returns to kick off next week, which could bring a couple warm days to start Monday and Tuesday.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek