...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 SM or less.

* WHERE...North Oregon coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

Smoke and fog on your Friday

Good afternoon,

Fog and smoke will continue for Friday and Saturday.

The fog will lift during the early to mid afternoon Friday, and will lift in the  morning Saturday.

Easterly winds will blow in smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire, which will reduce our air quality the next few days. The air quality is determined by low-level winds, and so the modeling of smoke is only accurate 48 hours out. Therefore, it's impossible to pinpoint when the smoke clears out.

A strong inversion (aka..warming with height), will keep the fog in the area Friday. East winds will drain in drier air from the Cascades, which will help the fog mix out sooner Saturday. If this occurs, we will be in line for a sunny and warm weekend.

It no longer appears that we will get rain next Tuesday. All the forecast models have shifted the storm track several hundreds of miles to the east, leaving us in a dry scenario.

 

