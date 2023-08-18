Smoke returns to parts of the region tomorrow

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A sunny, hot, and dry weekend is expected. The Oregon coast is also expected to be sunny through the weekend.
Highs will reach the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday, and near 70 along the coast.
Southwest winds aloft will allow for smoke from the fires in northern California to reach our area. It looks like Lane and Douglas counties will be the most likely to see it. Some smoke may mix down to the ground, but it won't be as thick as it were earlier this week.
Next week, it appears hurricane Hilary will bring lots of rain to California, Nevada, eastern Oregon, and Idaho. It looks like areas along and west of the Cascades stay dry.