...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

In Eugene and Springfield, air quality of unhealthy for sensitive
groups is expected in the mornings with improved air quality each
afternoon.

In Oakridge, air quality is likely to worsen to hazardous on the
Air Quality Index.

Young children, older adults, and people with heart or lung problems
are especially vulnerable. With school back in session, it is
important to consider public health guidance for school outdoor
activities when scheduling time outdoors for children.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
211info.org

Smoke Will Drift into the Valleys Tuesday

Good morning, 

It was a surprise to see how much smoke drifted into the valleys Monday, but an air quality alert will continue until 11 AM Wednesday for Lane county. A closed upper level low pressure system currently located over northern California is rotating which is bringing an easterly wind aloft. This is the main cause for why we're seeing areas of bad air quality yesterday and for today. 

A few chances for showers south and east today, a few may bubble up into thunderstorms for the higher terrain. Concerns for lightning this evening.

There will be improvements to air quality on Wednesday once the low begins to move north of our region. Ridging will then take over and temperatures are expected to climb slightly above average for the end of the week and to start the weekend. 

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek

 

