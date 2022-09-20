Smoke Will Drift into the Valleys Tuesday

Good morning,
It was a surprise to see how much smoke drifted into the valleys Monday, but an air quality alert will continue until 11 AM Wednesday for Lane county. A closed upper level low pressure system currently located over northern California is rotating which is bringing an easterly wind aloft. This is the main cause for why we're seeing areas of bad air quality yesterday and for today.
A few chances for showers south and east today, a few may bubble up into thunderstorms for the higher terrain. Concerns for lightning this evening.
There will be improvements to air quality on Wednesday once the low begins to move north of our region. Ridging will then take over and temperatures are expected to climb slightly above average for the end of the week and to start the weekend.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek