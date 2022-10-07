 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Wednesday
October 12th.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to between 1/4 and 1/2
NM.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your combined visual, radar, compass, and other electronic
navigation systems.

&&

Smoky, and warm weekend ahead

  • 0

Here's a look at your weekend forecast:

Saturday: Expect patchy fog early in the morning, followed by a sunny and smoky afternoon. The air quality is expected to be worse Saturday as we will have smoke from Washington arriving. Despite the smoke, I expect temperatures to warm to around 80° by the afternoon.

Coastal areas will stay foggy Saturday, with peeks of afternoon sunshine.

Sunday: Similar to Saturday, expect a lot of smoke, mixed with sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s.

Coastal areas will see off and on intervals of fog.

Long term, a weather disturbance dips down from Canada on Tuesday, this will cool us off and bring us the return of the fog.

No rain chances are expected for the next 1-2 weeks and temperatures will run above average.

 

