Smoky, and warm weekend ahead

Here's a look at your weekend forecast:
Saturday: Expect patchy fog early in the morning, followed by a sunny and smoky afternoon. The air quality is expected to be worse Saturday as we will have smoke from Washington arriving. Despite the smoke, I expect temperatures to warm to around 80° by the afternoon.
Coastal areas will stay foggy Saturday, with peeks of afternoon sunshine.
Sunday: Similar to Saturday, expect a lot of smoke, mixed with sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s.
Coastal areas will see off and on intervals of fog.
Long term, a weather disturbance dips down from Canada on Tuesday, this will cool us off and bring us the return of the fog.
No rain chances are expected for the next 1-2 weeks and temperatures will run above average.