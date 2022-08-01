Smoky skies the next few days

Good afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Effective first thing Tuesday morning, the fire danger in Jackson and Josephine counties will jump to Extreme. Meanwhile, Douglas County will stay high and everyone else (Linn, Lane, Coos, and Benton) will stay moderate.
Fuels are really beginning to dry out and so folks need to be very cautious and avoid using power saws, and they need to avoid the cutting, grinding and and welding of metal. Additionally, the mowing of dead or dry grass should be avoided.
Meanwhile, smoke from the California fires will prevent us from seeing any blue sky anytime soon. Luckily, the smoke is up high around 20,000' ft and won't impact air quality.
As for the heat, we will stay warm all week, but it doesn't look like we will hit 100° anytime soon.
A change in the wind direction will prevent the marine layer from moving along the coast late week, which means more sunshine is expected during that time.