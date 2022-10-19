Smoky Thursday followed by rain late in the day Friday

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent
area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and
south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and
the Oakridge area.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving
air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather
fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

...CHANGE TO A MUCH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN FRIDAY THROUGH
THE WEEKEND...

A change to a much more unsettled weather pattern is expected to
begin Friday and continue through the weekend. The first strong
frontal system is forecast to move through the waters Friday
evening. Expect northwest wind gusts to around 30 kt ahead of the
front. Northwest winds will most likely be even stronger behind
the frontal passage, possibly producing gale force gusts Friday
night into Saturday morning. In fact, this is when model guidance
suggests there is a 60 to 80 percent chance of gale force gusts
over the northern and central waters and around a 20 percent
chance over the southern waters. In addition to the increasing
winds, significant wave heights will build to 8 to 12 feet by
late Friday night. Seas will build even more on Saturday, peaking
around 13 to 15 feet Saturday afternoon before decreasing to
around 10 feet on Sunday. These wave heights are several feet
higher than what has been observed over the past several days.

Those with plans to venture out over the coastal waters this
weekend should be prepared for significantly higher waves and
possible gale force wind gusts.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
6 to 11 ft at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Smoky Thursday followed by rain late in the day Friday

The air quality has been the worst we've seen this summer in some spots today.

Around 5,000-10,000'FT off the ground, the winds are coming from the east, which is why the smoke is so bad. Since we've had these morning inversions (air warming with height), the smoke has been the worst in the morning.

We have two more bad days of smoke, before a strong push of west winds will kick the smoke out of here Saturday.

Our first big storm of the season arrives Friday evening. We still need to fine tune the exact timing, but I'd plan on the first half of the day being dry, with rain arriving around sunset.

The rain will be heaviest Saturday morning, then will taper to showers later in the afternoon.

Sunday we catch a break between storms, then a weak low pressure zone moves overhead Monday.

Tuesday we find ourselves between storms once again, then another strong storm moves in for Wednesday.

Snow levels will hover around 5,000' FT, which means a light accumulation is possible across the mountain passes this weekend, which may create slick roads.

Rain amounts will range between 1.50-2.00" in the valleys over the next 7-days, and as many as 3.00-4.00" of rain will fall across the Cascades. The heavy rain could lead to debris flow and mudslides.

 

