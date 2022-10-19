Smoky Thursday followed by rain late in the day Friday

The air quality has been the worst we've seen this summer in some spots today.
Around 5,000-10,000'FT off the ground, the winds are coming from the east, which is why the smoke is so bad. Since we've had these morning inversions (air warming with height), the smoke has been the worst in the morning.
We have two more bad days of smoke, before a strong push of west winds will kick the smoke out of here Saturday.
Our first big storm of the season arrives Friday evening. We still need to fine tune the exact timing, but I'd plan on the first half of the day being dry, with rain arriving around sunset.
The rain will be heaviest Saturday morning, then will taper to showers later in the afternoon.
Sunday we catch a break between storms, then a weak low pressure zone moves overhead Monday.
Tuesday we find ourselves between storms once again, then another strong storm moves in for Wednesday.
Snow levels will hover around 5,000' FT, which means a light accumulation is possible across the mountain passes this weekend, which may create slick roads.
Rain amounts will range between 1.50-2.00" in the valleys over the next 7-days, and as many as 3.00-4.00" of rain will fall across the Cascades. The heavy rain could lead to debris flow and mudslides.