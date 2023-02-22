Snow showers expected tonight

A low-pressure system off the Oregon coast will bring snow showers to the coast and lowlands Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
It will be considerably colder tonight, which means whatever falls will stick, especially after sunset when we dip below freezing.
The snow showers will be hit and miss, which means you may get nothing and your neighbor a mile down the road could get two inches of snow.
There will be a snow threat along the coast too, as temps will be cold enough.
The snow exits Thursday morning, and the sunshine and bitter cold return for Friday and Saturday. Prepare for nightly lows down as low as 15°F Friday morning and Saturday morning.