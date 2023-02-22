 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rain and snow mix is expected to
eventually change over to all snow tonight or Thursday morning.
Heaviest snow accumulations will likely be above 500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Snow showers expected tonight

A low-pressure system off the Oregon coast will bring snow showers to the coast and lowlands Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It will be considerably colder tonight, which means whatever falls will stick, especially after sunset when we dip below freezing.

The snow showers will be hit and miss, which means you may get nothing and your neighbor a mile down the road could get two inches of snow. 

There will be a snow threat along the coast too, as temps will be cold enough.

The snow exits Thursday morning, and the sunshine and bitter cold return for Friday and Saturday. Prepare for nightly lows down as low as 15°F Friday morning and Saturday morning.

 

