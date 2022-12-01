Snow squalls before midnight then dry on Friday

Good evening,
Snow squalls are expected off and on Thursday evening before midnight. A quick dusting to an inch will be possible at times.
Friday will be dry, with less than a 20% chance of a pop-up shower.
Friday night, we will get brushed by a storm. Most of the rain stays out to sea, however, coastal locations will see occasional showers. There may be a shower or two that escapes into the valleys Friday night/Saturday.
Sunday we'll see occasional showers, then the pattern turns dry for next week.