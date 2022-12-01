 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 11 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Snow squalls before midnight then dry on Friday

Good evening,

Snow squalls are expected off and on Thursday evening before midnight. A quick dusting to an inch will be possible at times.

Friday will be dry, with less than a 20% chance of a pop-up shower.

Friday night, we will get brushed by a storm. Most of the rain stays out to sea, however, coastal locations will see occasional showers. There may be a shower or two that escapes into the valleys Friday night/Saturday.

Sunday we'll see occasional showers, then the pattern turns dry for next week.

 

