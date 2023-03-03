 Skip to main content
Snow storm arrives to Coast Range and foothills tonight

Our next cold front arrives late Friday night into Saturday, bringing with it low-elevation snow. Snow levels will begin at 500' ft then rise to 1,500' ft in the afternoon. Generally speaking, I do not expect a snow storm on the valley floor, because southerly winds aloft will keep us above freezing. However, if we encounter some heavy rain bands (similar to Monday night), snow levels may briefly drop to the valley floor, giving us a quick coating-1".

5-10" of snow will fall across the Coast Range and 3-5" in the foothills. The Cascades will see 5-10" as well.

Rain and/or snow showers stick around on Sunday, but the intensity won't be quite as strong.

Next week, we are stuck in a cloudy, unseasonably cold, and wet pattern, with daily shower chances.

 

