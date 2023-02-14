Good Morning! Last night's rain has transitioned into snowfall. Light snowfall will continue through the morning into the sunrise with most precipitation stopping before 7am. Precipitation will subside from the North to the South. Following the precipitation this morning, a small ridge moves into our area and dries out the skies. By the afternoon, sunshine will be widespread and the snow will be melting. Avoid traveling over the passes today because the snowfall will be very heavy. Accumulations today will be around an inch for the Valley and the Basin with upwards of 6 inches in the Passes.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield