Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 18 to 21 ft at 14 seconds and northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 21 ft at 14 seconds and north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&