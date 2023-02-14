 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS
MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 18 to 21 ft at 14 seconds and
northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 21
ft at 14 seconds and north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

SNOW

  • 0

Good Morning! Last night's rain has transitioned into snowfall. Light snowfall will continue through the morning into the sunrise with most precipitation stopping before 7am. Precipitation will subside from the North to the South. Following the precipitation this morning, a small ridge moves into our area and dries out the skies. By the afternoon, sunshine will be widespread and the snow will be melting. Avoid traveling over the passes today because the snowfall will be very heavy. Accumulations today will be around an inch for the Valley and the Basin with upwards of 6 inches in the Passes. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

