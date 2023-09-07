Some Fog, Some Clouds

Good Morning. Today's weather will be slightly different from Tuesday and Wednesday. We start off with a warmer morning than we have seen the last two days. However, a fast moving low pressure zone is zooming towards Western Oregon. This will bring temps down slightly and provide enough mid level moisture for clouds to popup and stick around. Low clouds and some fog are visible in the early morning satellite imagery on the Southern Coast. So, fog could be rolling inland through the morning, but wont be a constant. Temps today will be pushed back into the mid to high 70's inland but will stay around the 70 degree mark for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield