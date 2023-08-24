Spot shower possible tonight

A weak disturbance may bring a spot shower (10-20% chance) overnight tonight. There may be some dry lighting associated with these showers, which means the rain doesn't reach the ground, but there's lightning.
Southerly winds will drag in smoke from northern California, which means the skies will appear hazy Friday.
This weekend, a strong push of marine air will bring low clouds to the coast. On Sunday, these low clouds may push into the valleys.
Next week, there's a system that we are closely watching, that has the potential to bring a few showers (20-30% chance) to the region in locations north of Eugene.