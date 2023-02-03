 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 10 seconds
and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 14
to 19 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, until 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Spotty showers Saturday with steadier rain arriving Saturday night

  • 0

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Satellite imagery depicts a strong surface front off the west coast, which will push through Saturday night into Sunday. 

Expect a few peeks of sun Saturday, along with a few spotty showers. Steadier rain will arrive Saturday night and linger into Sunday.

Total rainfall amounts will range from a quarter to half an inch, with locally higher amounts along the coast.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Oregon Cascades Saturday night through Monday where 6-10" of snow could fall above 3,500' ft.

 

