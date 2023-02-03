Spotty showers Saturday with steadier rain arriving Saturday night

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Satellite imagery depicts a strong surface front off the west coast, which will push through Saturday night into Sunday.
Expect a few peeks of sun Saturday, along with a few spotty showers. Steadier rain will arrive Saturday night and linger into Sunday.
Total rainfall amounts will range from a quarter to half an inch, with locally higher amounts along the coast.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Oregon Cascades Saturday night through Monday where 6-10" of snow could fall above 3,500' ft.