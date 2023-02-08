 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM
PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 13
seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For
the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 17 seconds
and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
Isolated gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM
PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 13
seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For
the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 17 seconds
and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
Isolated gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Spring-like temperatures Thursday along with sunshine

  • 0

Here's a quick weather update:

Thursday, expect clouds in the morning, with increasing sunshine through the day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50 to lower 60s.

A weak system will bring some showery activity to the region Thursday night into Friday.

The weekend is trending cool, cloudy and dry. There will be brief periods of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead, a BIG pattern change occurs Monday night into Tuesday. Right now, forecast models are surprisingly confident at showing snow-levels drop to 1,000' ft. This means that there's a slight chance of some wintry precipitation in the lower elevations. Keep in mind, we are still almost a week out, and details will certainly change.

 

Recommended for you