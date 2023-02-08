Spring-like temperatures Thursday along with sunshine

Here's a quick weather update:
Thursday, expect clouds in the morning, with increasing sunshine through the day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50 to lower 60s.
A weak system will bring some showery activity to the region Thursday night into Friday.
The weekend is trending cool, cloudy and dry. There will be brief periods of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.
Looking ahead, a BIG pattern change occurs Monday night into Tuesday. Right now, forecast models are surprisingly confident at showing snow-levels drop to 1,000' ft. This means that there's a slight chance of some wintry precipitation in the lower elevations. Keep in mind, we are still almost a week out, and details will certainly change.