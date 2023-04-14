Happy Friday. This morning will be slightly warmer than yesterday, so frost will be less of a concern. However, areas around Roseburg could still hit below 32 degrees. The ground has been drying up since yesterday afternoon, so fog is also much less of a possibility this morning. Clouds are sparse, and will remain that way for most of the day, allowing for sunshine to bathe our whole region. Expect temperatures today to hit around 60 degrees everywhere except for the Coast. In short, today is going to look gorgeous.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield