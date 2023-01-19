Starting A Dry Streak

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 5 to 10 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&