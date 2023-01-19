 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 5 to 10 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Starting A Dry Streak

Hello. Today marks the first day of a multiday dry period for our area. High pressure has developed a ridge over most of the PNW. This means that moisture and storms will have a hard time entering the region. This morning, clouds have cleared enough to allow for fog to build and temperatures to drop. Expect patchy, dense fog for most areas, especially lower elevations. Additionally, many areas should be experiencing low clouds for most of today, which will serve to keep temperatures low. Due to residual moisture from yesterday's downpour, in conjunction with cooling temperatures today, frost, and its scarier sibling, black ice will be a concern. Be careful on the roads this morning, and plan on scraping a bit off your windshield. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

