Starting A Dry Streak

Hello. Today marks the first day of a multiday dry period for our area. High pressure has developed a ridge over most of the PNW. This means that moisture and storms will have a hard time entering the region. This morning, clouds have cleared enough to allow for fog to build and temperatures to drop. Expect patchy, dense fog for most areas, especially lower elevations. Additionally, many areas should be experiencing low clouds for most of today, which will serve to keep temperatures low. Due to residual moisture from yesterday's downpour, in conjunction with cooling temperatures today, frost, and its scarier sibling, black ice will be a concern. Be careful on the roads this morning, and plan on scraping a bit off your windshield.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield